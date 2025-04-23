I Am Not Interested In Any Gov’t Job- Peter Munya

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has declared that he is not interested in any government position.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 23, Munya revealed that his main focus is squarely on recapturing the Meru governor seat in the 2027 general elections.

Munya mentioned that he has not been approached with any job offers, insisting that even if he were, he would turn them down.

“For avoidance of doubt, I am focusing on running for the Meru governor seat in the coming elections. I want to make it very clear that I am not looking for any other job; the job I am only looking for is the Governor of Meru,” Munya stated.

He added, “I don’t have the time or luxury to serve in any other position. I have not been offered any other job by anyone, and even if I am offered, I will not accept.”

Munya also stressed that his PNU outfit remains committed to national unity and will continue to champion its founding values, adding that the faction is preparing to field candidates across the board in the 2027 general elections.

“As PNU, our foundational values are that Kenya is one country and one nation. Anything that goes against that, PNU is always against. We intend to field candidates for each and every elective seat,” he remarked.

His remarks come days after President William Ruto revealed that he was in talks with him and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

“There are senior leaders here in Meru, who are even members of the Njuri Ncheke, that we respect very much. One is Peter Munya, and the other is your very good friend, Francis Mithika Linturi. These two leaders are already in talks with me, and we have a plan. Relax, everything is in order,” Ruto said.

However, Linturi disputed Ruto’s remarks, saying they have not spoken since December 2024.

“The President lied to the people of Meru that he’s in talks with me. The last time I talked to him was in December last year, and I was not seeking any job,” he said.

