“I Am Up and About”: Oburu Odinga Silences Health Rumors with Golf Course in Kisumu

Veteran politician and ODM party leader Oburu Odinga has resurfaced after weeks of speculation over his health and whereabouts, with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) dismissing reports that he was seriously ill or receiving treatment abroad.

In a video shared on Friday, May 8, the Siaya senator appeared relaxed while playing golf in Kisumu, assuring supporters that he was in good health.

“Thank you for your concerns about my whereabouts. I am here in Kisumu, up and about, playing golf, and I want to wish all of you a very happy weekend,” Oburu said in the video that quickly circulated across social media platforms.

The statement came after mounting public concern triggered by his absence from several high-profile ODM events, including the party’s recent retreat in Mombasa attended by governors, MPs, Cabinet Secretaries, and members of the National Executive Committee.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale moved swiftly to dismiss claims that the 82-year-old leader had been flown abroad for specialised treatment.

“We have seen some local dailies questioning the whereabouts of our party leader. I have his permission to state that he is okay and fine,” Etale said while addressing journalists in Nairobi. He added that reports suggesting Oburu was incapacitated were false and confirmed that the ODM leader is expected to continue participating in public engagements.

The developments have unfolded against the backdrop of growing internal debate within ODM over the party’s future direction ahead of the 2027 General Election. A faction allied to the broad-based government arrangement has continued backing cooperation with President William Ruto, while another wing associated with Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has pushed for a more independent opposition stance.

The concerns over Oburu’s health also sparked fresh succession conversations inside the party after Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai urged ODM to begin preparing a stand-in party leader.

“ODM must urgently start the process of looking for a stand-in party leader to replace Oburu whenever he’d not be able to personally lead party activities,” Alai stated in a social media post.

Oburu assumed leadership of ODM following the death of his younger brother Raila Odinga in 2025. A longtime politician and economist, Oburu previously served as Bondo MP, Assistant Minister for Finance, East African Legislative Assembly member, and currently chairs the Senate Energy Committee.

Despite the speculation surrounding his recent absence, ODM officials insist the party leader remains active and focused on steering the party into the next election cycle.