I Did Not Go to Ruto, He Came To Me- Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga has defended his agreement with President William Ruto claiming that the President was the one who looked for him to help stabilise the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kiambu County, Raila maintained that he has not abandoned his long-held political ideals.

Raila emphasized his unwavering commitment to the fight for the rights of all Kenyans, a cause he has been a champion of throughout his political career.

“Some people are making noise, claiming that I have abandoned them and joined Ruto. But I did not go to Ruto—Ruto came to me,” Raila said in his first public response to the backlash,’ said Odinga.

“Since I was born, I have fought for Kenyans’ rights, and my stand has not changed.”

The former prime minister also defended his MoU with the government, arguing that national issues cannot be resolved without dialogue and consensus.

“These problems cannot be solved without people coming together and agreeing on the way forward. That is why they came to us seeking our help,” Odinga stated.

Raila has been the subject of serious criticism from a section of Kenyans who are of the view that his decision to sign a framework for cooperation with Ruto is a betrayal.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka accused Raila of betraying them because he did not inform his colleagues in Azimio.

“There is betrayal all over, brother betraying brother, but very interesting betrayal is that of politicians,” Kalonzo stated.

Odinga and Ruto on Friday last week signed a 10-point MoU with Odinga at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

Under the agreement, the two leaders will work to implement the NADCO report and tackle issues such as unemployment and corruption, while pushing for initiatives to strengthen devolution.

