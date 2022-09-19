I Have No Regrets in Calling Out Uhuru Kenyatta- Rigathi Gachagua 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that he has no regret for the remarks he made about former President Uhuru Kenyatta during President William Ruto’s inauguration ceremony last week.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Sunday, Gachagua said he is a straightforward leader who is committed to tell Kenyans the Truth.

“I speak the truth irrespective of the occasion. I spoke to the people of Kenya and those who have concerns shouldn’t have about what I said. There should be a concern about the clapping at the event. Kenyans were in agreement with me,” Gachagua said.

He stated that even as deputy president, he will continue to speak the truth, claiming that his boss, President William Ruto, and himself were elected on that basis.

“Truth must be said. Even in the years I will be the deputy president, I will speak the truth as it is. I got into a lot of trouble in the previous administration because of being truthful and I will never even for a day keep away from the truth,” he said.

“What is wrong with saying that we have inherited a dilapidated economy? That is the truth. What is wrong with saying that state agencies were weaponized against the friends of William Ruto? It is the truth everybody knows,” Gachagua added.

Gachagua also refuted claims that he attacked Uhuru Kenyatta in the inauguration out of personal animosity, noting that he was merely laying out the facts regarding the situation that the Kenya Kwanza administration inherited from Jubilee.

“I also needed to tell the people of Kenya that they are finally free. I also needed to tell them that our government will not use state agencies to fight those who are opposed to it. I needed to tell the people of Kenya that they are free to criticize our government however they want. We will continue to tell the truth. To those who are not used to the truth, I am sorry, there is nothing I can do about it,” he said.

