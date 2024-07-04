I Want To Call For Peace And Calm, This Is Our Only Country- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked young people to call off planned peaceful protests to guard against infiltration by criminals whose mission is to cause mayhem in the country.

Speaking in Laikipia County, Gachagua appealed to young people to call off the protests given that President William Ruto has acceded to their demands and dropped the Finance Bill 2024.

“Our country faces difficult moments and as the Deputy President and a leader in this country, I want to call for peace and calm. This is our only country. We have no other. I ask all Kenyans to make and observe peace and keep off violence,” said Gachagua.

He explained that a mechanism for addressing their issues is being worked on and they should trust the process.

“Now that you have been heard, mechanism is being worked on on how the issues will be addressed. Once you call off your protests, our security agencies will be in a position to deal firmly and decisively with the criminal elements who have been breaking into shops and destroying properties,” said Mr Gachagua.

He continued; “To the Generation-Z, as your father we have heard you. You spoke clearly and the message is home. What you started as peaceful protests has unfortunately been infiltrated and hijacked by criminals, who are looting and creating mayhem. As a father and a parent, listen to us, as your parents, I plead with you to call off the protests.”

The Deputy President further asked political leaders to tone down on high octane politics and embark on peaceful national coexistence.

“Let us bring down political temperatures. Let us all build our country together. We have one country and one leader. Let us embark on peaceful coexistence among people so that we can enjoy fruits of our labour. A situation of chaos and mayhem is not conducive for people to carry on with their lives,” he added.