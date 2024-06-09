I Will Mentor Young Leaders- President William Ruto

President William Ruto has assured young leaders of his commitment to mentor them.

Speaking on Sunday during the Akorino Annual Prayer Conference President Ruto said the success of any leadership is in mentoring the youth to become better leaders.

“We like assisting other leaders because we shall be happier if we get better leaders than us. That is how we shall have a better country,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State assured the young leaders that their political future was bright.

“I want to assure young leaders of our commitment to mentor them to become better leaders in the future. However, we should respect one another,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto assured Kenyans that he would not allow tribal politics to thrive under his watch.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we will never have time for tribal politics in this country,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that countries in conflict such as Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Haiti were seeking Kenya’s support to maintain peace in their nations.

“These countries are relying on Kenya for the attainment of peace. This means our country is truly a blessed and God-fearing nation,” the President said.

He urged leaders to embrace unity and desist from divisive politics.

“I want to plead with my fellow leaders not to divide Kenyans. We must unite our people for the sake of peace and development,” he said.

The President thanked the people of Nakuru for dismissing a group of tribal individuals who had warned them of dire consequences if they voted for Kenya Kwanza during the last General Election.

“Some leaders, who were proponents of tribal politics, came here during the last General Election campaigns and cautioned you against voting for Kenya Kwanza. But you refused to buy their tribal politics and voted for a party that propagates the politics of national unity,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on his part said he believes in national unity and pointed out that disunity in any part of Kenya affects the whole nation.

“My work is to assist you in the management of the affairs of the country. As you champion the economic transformation of the country, I help you from the background,” he stated.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika emphasized the need for leaders to unite and speak in one voice for the sake of peace and development.

” As long as we are fighting, we cannot engage in any meaningful service delivery. We must put our house in order,” said Kihika.

She added: “We do not want disunity. We want a united country and a united people. It’s not of any value to have a disunited country.”

