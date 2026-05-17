I Will Share Rift Valley Votes Equally with Ruto – Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that he will share the Rift Valley region’s votes equally with President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, May 17, during his tour in London, UK, Gachagua said the recent Emurua Dikirr by-election, where his Democracy for Citizens (DCP) party candidate garnered close to 11,000 votes, is a clear indication that Ruto is losing support in Rift Valley.

The former DP accused his former boss of bribing voters to help the president’s side secure victory in the highly contested by-election.

“We had a by-election in a place called Emura Dikirr, that is Ruto’s supposed bedroom; he had to bribe people at home to vote for UDA, and 11,000 people took his money and voted against him.

“I can tell you that in the Rift Valley, we shall split the votes with Ruto half- half and that is the only place he will get half,” said Gachagua.

His remarks come a day after he hailed Vincent Rotich’s performance in the Emurua Dikirr by-election, describing the results as a major political statement in the South Rift region.

“Congratulations to the DCP candidate in the Emurua Dikkir by-election, Vincent Rotich, for the splendid performance that has shaken South Rift politics, who, for far too long, in fact for over 60 years, has been left behind in the independent Kenya. A score of 10,760 votes is no mean feat,” he said.

Further, Gachagua announced he will visit Emurua Dikirr after returning from his trip to the UK to thank the supporters who backed Rotich.

“I will, on my return from overseas trip visit to the United Kingdom, personally visit you and thank those who campaigned for and supported Hon. Vincent Rotich,” he said.

In the by-election held on Thursday, UDA’s David Keter emerged victorious after garnering 18,266 votes while DCP’s Rotich secured 10,760 votes.