I won’t Be Drawn Into politics- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says he will not be drawn into political sideshows.

Speaking on Friday, August 2 in Murang’a county, Gachagua said he is focused on assisting President William Ruto to succeed in the economic transformation and development of the country.

The DP also said he is focused on driving reforms in the agricultural sector, eradicating illicit brews and drug abuse, and supporting the President as his principal assistant.

Gachagua noted that the socioeconomic programs will change the livelihoods of all Kenyans and shape the Ruto administration’s development legacy.

“I am not for politics. My focus is on national development, agricultural reforms, the fight against illicit brews, supporting the Church, and assisting the President to succeed. Those willing to do politics can continue. But they should also listen to the people and respect them. People are supreme,” Gachagua said.

He added, “The people/taxpayers are the employers of their leaders in public service. Hence, the leaders should push the interests of the people make the right decisions, and align with the people. As we work let us continuously engage Kenyans and get directions on how to proceed.”

This comes even as MPs led by Jubilee Party leader Sabina Chege backed his call for devoted leadership and appealed to their colleagues in Parliament to dedicate their time to addressing the challenges facing the nation like youth unemployment.

“I humbly request that we stop thinking about personalities and focus on issues facing Kenyans. Since the economy is on the recovery path let us focus on the real issues. I want to remind MPs that we have no time for sideshows and the impeachment talk. We need to sit in parliament to discuss bills that will improve the welfare of the people,” said Chege.

Gatanga MP Edward Muriu asked leaders to unite and work towards the development of the nation. He also praised the Government over its development programs in Murang’a county, citing the ongoing water connection program at Ndaka-ini dam.

Also Read: I Have No Problem With New Cabinet Nominees- DP Gachagua

