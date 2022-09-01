I Would be the Nyeri Senator If I Had Ran on a UDA Ticket – Kabando Wa Kabando 

Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament has broken silence after losing the Nyeri senatorial race in the August 9 General election.

Kabando who was vying on a Narc Kenya ticket lost the race to UDA’s Wahome Wamatinga who was serving as Mathira NGCDF chairman.

Kabando in a series of tweets on Wednesday, August 31, claimed that he would have been the Nyeri Senator elect if he had accepted the UDA party ticket after William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua persuaded him.

“I know that had I taken UDA ticket as persuaded by William Ruto, Rigathi Gachagua and their brigade, today I’d be Nyeri Senator. But do I regret? no, no, never. I know, nay, believe that leadership not incumbent has its place, if, when hoisted on lofty ideals. That’s democracy.” He said.

He also asked his fellow Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition politicians from Mount Kenya who lost on August 9 to accept their losses and move on.

“I advise Mt Kenya Azimio colleagues who were clearly unsuccessful as me to humbly embrace 3As: Accept, Admit, Advance. Respect the voter. Submit to Victors. Be democrats. Let’s move on,” he said.

Kabando also refuted claims that the yellow wave experienced in the region was the result of regional residents’ animosity toward President Uhuru Kenyatta. Instead, he noted that there were voting irregularities in the region.

“High malpractices must clearly have adversely affected Baba na Mama total Presidency votes. But quite honestly, we all at lower seats cannot claim we were rigged out. In fact, barely 3 few of us Azimio candidates in MtKenya campaigned for Raila and Martha except when they visited,” Kabando said.

