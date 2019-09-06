Iam Not Raila Odinga’s Project, ODM Aspirant Peter Orero Says

There has been word going round that ODM leader Raila Odinga has a preferred candidate in the upcoming party nominations which will be held tomorrow, on Saturday. Peter Orero, who is one of the strong hopefuls among the 10 aspirants who will battle it out with the rest for the party’s ticket during the Saturday primaries has been accused of being Raila Odinga’s project. However, Orero has come out to strongly defend himself against the accusations saying, he is nobody’s project and that he will square it out just like the rest of the hopefuls.

“The preference must be coming from the people. It is not about Raila. We have not talked with Raila on this at any given moment. I have so far campaigned a lot on the ground and my manifesto will resonate well with their aspirations.,” he said. The high school teacher has spent his entire life in working within the constituency as a teacher since 1990.

ODM candidate Peter Orero on a campaign trail in Kibra. #KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/VEmpQN5F0V — Kibra News (@KibraNews) September 2, 2019

“My teaching practice was in Upper Hill School, before I was posted to Kamukunji High,” he said. He would then leave Kamukunji where he was posted as a teacher, for Upper Hill, where he joined as deputy, and then moved to Lang’ata as principal.He went back to Upper Hill as principal before again being moved to Dagoretti High in 2017, where he stayed.

He has been Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) executive member, then vice-chairman in Nairobi, before becoming the chairman. Orero was also the national chairman of the KSSSA and treasurer of the Kenya Basketball Association for 10 years.He said the death of Kibra MP Ken Okoth shocked him because they had been close friends. Orero said Okoth put up six classrooms at Upper Hill School, and two of those classrooms were reserved for students from Kibra.

He is viewed as one of the favorite aspirants to clinch the ODM Party ticket and will face off with ANC candidate Eliud Owalo and Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga.

