Politics

Ichung’wah Clarifies Reports of Fallout with President Ruto

By

Published

President Ruto and Kimani Ichung'wah

President Ruto and Kimani Ichung’wah

The leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, has dismissed claims of a fallout with President William Ruto.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 20, Ichung’wah denied reports claiming that he threatened President Ruto with impeachment.

“Ignore all these fake news from the gutter press designed to generate followers for their ‘githeri’ media outfits.

“While the Constitution gives Parliament immense powers as the legislature, we do not threaten anybody, let alone the President, who is our team leader,” said Ichung’wah.

The Kikuyu MP noted that Parliament remains committed to its constitutional role while working hand in hand with the Executive.

Ichung’wah also said that President Ruto has every right to call out what he thinks needs to be rectified in Parliament.

“We work independently but with complementary roles to deliver on our agenda. That is what we are focused on and respect William Samoei Ruto not just as the President but also as our team leader,” Ichung’wah stated.

“As President, he has every right to state his views on any subject, including the work of the legislature, and call out what he may think needs to be rectified. That is the role he plays as President. We respect that as much as we appreciate our role in the oversight of the other arms of Government,” he added.

The clarification comes amid growing tensions between Parliament and the Executive, following the President’s recent remarks expressing concern that some MPs were engaging in unethical practices.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza-ODM Parliamentary Group meeting on Monday, August 18, President Ruto claimed that some lawmakers received a Ksh10 million bribe to pass the Anti Money Laundering Bill.

Did you know that a few members of parliament collected Ksh10 million so that you could pass the Anti-Money laundering bill. Did you get the money?” Ruto posed.

