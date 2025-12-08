Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

IEBC Chair Ethekon: 2027 Election Tampering “Is Impossible”

Published

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus (Edung) Ethekon has issued a firm warning to political actors attempting to undermine the integrity of Kenya’s electoral system, insisting that “stealing an election in Kenya is impossible” under the strengthened safeguards ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi and later at a post-election debrief with stakeholders, Ethekon stressed that Kenya’s electoral architecture has evolved into a fully transparent, technology-driven system that leaves no room for manipulation.

“Our systems are robust, and the mechanisms in place make it impossible for any individual or group to tamper with the election results,” he said. In a more emphatic declaration, he added, “Stealing an election in this country is an impossibility. Every action at the polling station leaves a trace, every result is publicly verifiable, and every KIEMS transmission is securely logged.”

Ethekon’s remarks come amid growing concerns about political interference in electoral bodies across Africa. He revealed that IEBC is aware of “nefarious attempts by certain political actors to infiltrate and influence our dedicated officials,” warning that such efforts will be met with decisive action. 

The IEBC chair defended the credibility of the recent November 27 by-elections, noting that KIEMS kits recorded 99% functionality, enabling seamless voter identification and near-real-time results transmission. All results forms were also published at polling stations, uploaded to the IEBC portal, and verified at tallying centres.

While acknowledging isolated incidents – including harassment of staff and attempts by politicians to interfere Ethekon affirmed that none compromised the integrity of the outcomes. “Elections do not belong to politicians. Elections belong to the people. Our job as IEBC is to guard that sovereign will.”

Electoral governance experts underscored his message, with Dr. Amina Rashid of the Institute for Democratic Governance noting that “Maintaining public trust in the electoral process is fundamental to a stable democracy.”

The commission has enhanced training, security measures, and audit trails ahead of 2027, and has urged citizens and political parties to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Ethekon concluded with a strong assurance: “Our systems have held firm. The transparency is there. The audit trail is there. The safeguards are there. That is why we can confidently say – stealing an election in Kenya is not possible.”

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Politics

Omtatah Petitions High Court to Outlaw IEBC National Tallying Centre Ahead of 2027 Polls

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah Okoiti has filed Constitutional Petition No. E757 of 2025 at the Milimani High Court, seeking to abolish Kenya’s National Tallying...

November 24, 2025

Politics

IEBC Chairperson Ethekon Affirms IEBC Readiness for November 27 By-Elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct 24 by-elections across Kenya on November 27, 2025, marking a significant trial for...

November 22, 2025
File image of the Milimani law courts File image of the Milimani law courts

News

Ex-IEBC Staff Charged With Certificate Forgery

A former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) employee has been arrested and charged for using a falsified academic certificate to seek promotion in...

November 21, 2025

Politics

Kasipul Candidates Aroko and Were Fined KSh1 Million for Campaign Violence

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has imposed hefty KSh1 million fines on Kasipul by-election candidates Boyd Were and Philip Aroko following violent...

November 19, 2025