IEBC Claims Raila Odinga Forged Forms 34As 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has alleged that Azimio leader Raila Odinga forged the evidence he presented to the Supreme Court.

IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane In his submissions on Thursday, September 1,asked the apex court to throw away the form 34As that had been tabled by Raila’s legal team claiming they were manipulated.

Somane argued that the purportedly from Ndaina Polling station in Tiaty, Baringo county, form was proof of the petitioner’s alleged falsification.

“In the Arnold Ochieng affidavit, they claimed that in Ndaina polling station, they claimed that their agent provided them with a form which was different from what is in the portal.

“If you look at the form attached to the portal and even the one the petitioner submitted, there was no agent at the polling station. This is a photoshop gone wrong,” he noted.

The lawyer outlined the differences between the forms that Raila’s team submitted in terms of the image’s content.

“Our forms were downloaded, and the numbers forged. But the problem is that all forms submitted by IEBC have a black and white background unique to the KIEMS kit,” he added.

Somane clarified the differences by describing why the Forms 34A at the portal were in PDF format. He mentioned that the KIEMS kits’ pre-installed software was what made the format.

“We were deliberate to have the KITS have an imaging software embedded and send them in PDF. This was for security purposes and to differentiate between images taken and what we put out on the portal,” he remarked.

Regarding allegations that forms were taken, altered, and re-uploaded to the online platform, the barrister labeled the accusations as erroneous, stating that forms cannot be uploaded to the portal, but are only transmitted.

The Supreme Court Judges had requested clarity on a number of issues, including the procedure for altering the forms’ formats following the presentations by the petitioners’ legal team.

