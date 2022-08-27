IEBC Commissioner Reveals How IEBC System Was Hacked & Results Manipulated 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Justus Nyang’aya has detailed how the IEBC portal was accessed by a foreigner.

The commissioner who filed a response to the appeal filed by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua stated that the foreigner infiltrated IEBC systems and changed Forms 34A from voting stations.

Using ID ‘0’, the accused would allegedly get into the system at night and replace the uploaded results with fresh ones.

Also Read: Little Known Details of IEBC Commissioner Justice Nyangaya Who Disputed Chebukati’s Presidential Results

In addition, he accused the non-native of intercepting and modifying Forms 34B before re-uploading them.

“That I am also aware that after the previously pulled down results were uploaded afresh there would be amendments for Form 34B,” Nyangaya’s affidavit reads in part.

Nyang’aya also stated that the IEBC chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, colluded with three IEBC personnel to alter the presidential results. Chebukati was claimed to have recruited the personnel to tamper with the results posted from tallying centres across the country.

The trio, Nyang’anya alleged were Abdidahir Maalim, Moses Sunkuli and Gideon Balang.

“These are the same officers who were helping Chebukati to unilaterally process the results, that he subsequently declared,” he claimed.

Nyang’anya also stated in his affidavit to the Supreme Court that server logs received from the IEBC can establish that three staff employees and the foreigner tampered with the data.

His petition comes a few days after Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua submitted a written plea to the supreme court outlining how the poll was botched.

Raila and Karua claimed that 21 individuals, including 19 foreigners and 2 Kenyans, infiltrated and tampered with IEBC computers. According to the two, the idea was hatched in March of 2022.

They said that the meddling led to the manipulation of results, which led to the election of William Ruto as president-elect. The two candidates seek the Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election results, recalculate the votes, and declare them president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively.

Also Read: List of 54 Lawyers Who Will Defend William Ruto at the Supreme Court