IEBC Conducts Four By-Elections to Fill Vacant Seats in Isiolo, Kakamega and Embu

Voting is underway in four key electoral areas as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducts by-elections to fill one parliamentary and three ward representative seats.

The mini-polls, which began at 6.00am and will close at 5.00pm, are being held in Isiolo South Constituency and in West Kabras Ward (Kakamega County), as well as Muminji and Evurore wards in Embu County.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon assured voters that the Commission had finalized all logistical and administrative preparations to ensure a smooth exercise.

“The Commission remains fully committed to delivering peaceful, free, fair, transparent, and credible by-elections,” he said, emphasizing that ballot materials, trained staff, and technology had been deployed across all polling stations.

The Isiolo South parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP Tubi Bidu Mohamed. Three candidates are contesting the seat: Fayo Isack Abduba (National Economic Development Party), Tubi Tubi Mohamed (UDA), and Tupi Bina Mohamed (Jubilee Party).

In West Kabras Ward, six candidates are battling for the MCA seat, while Muminji Ward has seven aspirants. Evurore Ward has attracted ten candidates, making it one of the most competitive races in the mini-polls.

The MCA seats fell vacant after their former occupants resigned to contest parliamentary positions during the November 27 by-elections.

In Evurore Ward, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi cast his vote at Kanyuambora Low Cost Boarding Primary School, urging residents to participate in the democratic process.

The IEBC reiterated strict adherence to electoral laws, warning against campaigning on polling day and prohibiting voters from photographing marked ballot papers.

“The secrecy of the ballot is a constitutional right guaranteed under Article 38(3)(b) and Article 81(e)(i) of the Constitution,” Ethekon stated. “Any act that compromises this secrecy undermines the integrity of the electoral process and constitutes an electoral offence.”

Voter identification is being conducted using the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits for biometric verification and electronic transmission of results. The Commission also confirmed that voters in the queue by 5.00pm will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Security has been heightened, with the IEBC working closely with the National Police Service to maintain order at polling stations and tallying centres.

The by-elections are seen as a political litmus test for parties aligned to both the government and the opposition, as they seek to consolidate or expand their influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.