IEBC Confirms Date for Ol Kalou By-Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially set Thursday, July 16, 2026, as the date for the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election in Nyandarua County, triggering political activity and setting the stage for a competitive contest to replace the late MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.

In a formal notice issued on April 26, the commission confirmed that voters will head to the polls following the declaration of a vacancy. “By-Election for Member of National Assembly for Olkalou Constituency in Nyandarua County will be held on Thursday, 16th July, 2026,” IEBC stated.

The vacancy arose after the death of Kiaraho on March 29, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula formally declared the seat vacant through a Gazette Notice issued on April 20, in line with constitutional and legal provisions.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has since outlined a detailed roadmap for the by-election, including key timelines and administrative appointments. In a Gazette Notice dated April 24, the commission appointed Njiraini Anthony Muhia as the Returning Officer and Kisiero Maurine Chepkemoi as Deputy Returning Officer to oversee the electoral process.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution and electoral laws, the Commission appoints the Returning and Deputy Returning Officers… for purposes of conducting the By-Elections scheduled,” the notice reads. Political parties have been directed to submit authorised representatives and nomination details by May 4, 2026, with official nominations scheduled for May 25 and 26. Campaigns will run from May 25 to July 13, while nomination disputes must be resolved by June 5.

The IEBC has also suspended voter registration and revision in the constituency until August 13 to allow for a smooth electoral process. Additionally, independent candidates must meet strict eligibility requirements, including not having been affiliated with any political party for at least three months before the election.

The by-election is shaping into a high-stakes political contest, with major parties already mobilising. The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), associated with President William Ruto, and the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, are expected to lead the race. Jubilee Party has also staked a claim, urging coalition partners to back its candidate, arguing the seat was originally won under its ticket.

Gachagua, however, signaled a competitive approach within opposition ranks, stating, “Each constituent party… will field a candidate and compete among ourselves. It will be friendly fire.”

Meanwhile, IEBC is also preparing for additional by-elections, including the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat in Narok County set for May 14, alongside ward-level polls in Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet.

As timelines tighten and political camps consolidate, the Ol Kalou by-election is emerging as a critical test of party strength, coalition dynamics, and voter sentiment in Kenya’s evolving political landscape.