IEBC Opens Applications for Seven Senior Director Positions Ahead of 2027 General Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has opened applications for seven senior director positions, part of a broader push to strengthen its leadership as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

In a recruitment notice issued on Tuesday, JKUAT Enterprises Limited (JKUATES), the state corporation conducting the exercise on the commission’s behalf, invited qualified, experienced and results-oriented professionals to apply for the director-level roles, each carrying a single vacancy.

The advertised positions are Director, Voter Education and Partnerships; Director, Research, Electoral Boundaries and Risk Management; Director, Human Resources and Administration; Director, Internal Audit and Compliance; Director, Finance; Director, Corporate Communications; and Director, Counties and Constituencies Coordination.

“Our client, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, is seeking qualified, experienced, result-oriented, and highly motivated individuals to fill the following vacant positions,” the notice stated.

Applicants are required to have at least 15 years of cumulative work experience, including three years in senior management, and must satisfy the leadership and integrity requirements set out under Chapter Six of the Constitution. Candidates must also hold a Certificate in Computer Applications and have completed a leadership and management course lasting at least two weeks, alongside demonstrated skills in planning, coordination, communication and decision-making relevant to senior public service roles.

Required documents include a signed application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae listing current and previous employers, positions held and at least three professional referees, a copy of the National Identity Card, and copies of academic and professional certificates. All applications must be submitted through the JKUATES e-recruitment platform at recruitment.jkuates.co.ke, where detailed job descriptions and guidelines are available.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, August 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

IEBC and JKUATES described themselves as equal opportunity employers, encouraging applications from youth, women, persons with disabilities and candidates from marginalised communities. The agencies warned that canvassing, falsifying information or misrepresenting qualifications would result in automatic disqualification, adding that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted.

The director-level recruitment comes days after IEBC declared its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO) position vacant, a four-year role serving as the commission’s accounting officer and head of secretariat, overseeing voter registration, election logistics and implementation of Commission decisions.

Together, the two recruitment drives represent one of IEBC’s largest leadership hiring exercises in recent years, aimed at reinforcing operational capacity across critical departments as the country moves toward the next nationwide polls.