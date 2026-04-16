IEBC Seeks Funds to Expand Diaspora Voting to 26 Countries Ahead of 2027 Polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking additional funding and legal reforms to expand diaspora voting from 12 to 26 countries ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers, Acting CEO Moses Ledama Sunkuli said the commission aims to include 16 more countries with significant Kenyan populations. These include Saudi Arabia, Australia, China, Nigeria, Ireland, Türkiye, and Mozambique, among others.

The expansion comes amid data showing that while an estimated 1.46 million Kenyans live abroad, only 10,443 were registered as voters in the 2022 elections. “As of the 2022 elections, 10,443 voters were registered… However, voter turnout stood at 57.76%, with notable variations across countries,” Sunkuli told MPs.

Despite the ambitious plan, the commission faces financial constraints. IEBC had requested approximately Ksh.500 million for diaspora registration and voting activities but was allocated Ksh.400 million, a shortfall that could affect implementation.

“However, it has been allocated a total figure of Sh400 million for both registration and voting activities. This allocation is limited and may jeopardise the Commission’s plans on diaspora activities,” Sunkuli warned.

The funding gap has already delayed key processes, including voter education and registration. Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu noted that the commission is yet to begin diaspora engagement due to delayed budget disbursements. “We are hoping that we will be given the funds from July so that we start with voter education and later voter registration,” she said.

To improve access, IEBC also plans to deploy mobile registration centres in high-density diaspora regions such as South Africa, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This approach is expected to complement existing embassy-based voting centres and reach more Kenyans abroad.

However, legal limitations remain a major obstacle. Current regulations restrict voter registration and voting to Kenyan embassies, high commissions, and consulates. Sunkuli urged Parliament to amend Regulation 34 to allow more flexible, data-driven approaches.

“The Commission is unable to fully operationalise the constitutional requirement of progressive realisation… We request support in amending this provision to allow a more flexible determination of registration and voting locations,” he said.

The proposed expansion aligns with constitutional provisions under Articles 38 and 82, which guarantee voting rights and call for the progressive inclusion of citizens living abroad.

As the 2027 elections approach, the success of diaspora voting expansion will depend on whether Parliament addresses the funding gaps and legal constraints in time to enable broader participation.