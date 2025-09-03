IEBC Sets Campaign Calendar Ahead of November 27 By-Elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially set the stage for a high-stakes by-election, announcing a rigorous campaign period that will run from October 8 to November 24, 2025. Voters are slated to cast their ballots on November 27, 2025, in what promises to be a captivating political contest.

The announcement, made today, September 3, 2025, details that campaigning will be permitted daily from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This structured approach aims to provide all political aspirants with an equitable opportunity to engage with the electorate while maintaining order and adherence to electoral laws. “We are committed to delivering a free, fair, and credible by-election,” stated an IEBC spokesperson, emphasizing the commission’s dedication to upholding electoral integrity. “The defined campaign window ensures that all parties have ample time to present their manifestos to the public, while also allowing for adequate preparation time for the polling day itself.”

Political analysts are already weighing in on the implications of this condensed timeline. Dr. Njeri Kamau, a political science lecturer at the University of Nairobi, noted, “This short, intense campaign period will demand significant strategic planning and resource mobilization from all candidates. It favors well-organized parties and individuals who can quickly adapt to the fast pace.” She further elaborated, “Candidates will need to leverage every hour of the designated campaign time to reach voters effectively, potentially leading to more dynamic and focused campaigns.”

With the campaign period kicking off in early October, candidates and their teams are expected to hit the ground running, engaging in rallies, door-to-door campaigns, and extensive media outreach to sway voters.

The IEBC’s clear guidelines on campaign hours are designed to prevent undue influence and ensure a level playing field for all participants, reinforcing the principles of democratic competition.