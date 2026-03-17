IEBC Sets May 14 By-Elections for Emurua Dikirr as UDA Opens Nominations for Vacant Seats

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set May 14, 2026, as the date for by-elections to fill three vacant seats across the country, triggering heightened political activity in Narok, Samburu, and Elgeyo/Marakwet counties.

In a gazette notice dated March 13, the commission confirmed that the mini-polls will be conducted in Emurua Dikirr Constituency for the Member of Parliament position, as well as in Porro Ward (Samburu County) and Endo Ward (Elgeyo/Marakwet County) for Member of County Assembly seats.

The Emurua Dikirr seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Johana Ng’eno Kipyegon, while the ward vacancies arose earlier in January after the deaths of sitting MCAs.

“Following the declaration of vacancies… there shall be by-elections in the above-listed electoral areas on Thursday, the 14th May, 2026,” the notice read in part.

The IEBC has outlined a strict roadmap for aspirants and political parties. All candidates both party-sponsored and independent must submit their names and symbols by March 25. Independent aspirants are required to have been unaffiliated with any political party for at least three months prior to the election date.

The commission further announced that nominations will be conducted on April 15 and 16, with campaigns officially running from April 15 to May 11 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Disputes arising from nominations must be filed within 24 hours and resolved within ten days, not later than April 25.

To streamline the process, voter registration and revision in the affected areas will remain suspended until June 12, 2026. The commission also emphasized that public officers seeking elective positions must resign within seven days of the declaration of the vacancies.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has already initiated its internal processes, opening applications for party nominations ahead of the by-elections. In a notice issued on March 16, the party announced that its nominations will be held on March 28, with interested aspirants required to apply through the party portal by March 20.

“Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Nominations shall be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026,” the party stated.

UDA has also invited applications for the MCA positions in Porro and Endo wards, setting nomination fees at KSh250,000 for male parliamentary aspirants, KSh125,000 for women and youth, and KSh25,000 for persons with disabilities.

The upcoming by-elections are expected to serve as a key political test, particularly in Emurua Dikirr, where the race to succeed Ng’eno is already attracting significant interest.

With tight timelines and clear regulations in place, attention now shifts to aspirants and parties as they prepare for a competitive electoral contest.