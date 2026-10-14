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Politics

IEBC Summons Hassan Omar Over Deceased Voters Remarks

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar over remarks alleging that dead voters would cast ballots in the 2027 General Election.

The commission said Omar should to appear before its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee to answer questions over the remarks.

The electoral body directed the UDA Secretary General to appear before the committee on October 21 at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), through its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee, has summoned Hon. Hassan Omar to appear before the Committee on 21st October 2026 at Anniversary Towers,” read the statement in part.

The summons relates to statements allegedly made by the former senator during a public rally in Mombasa County on September 11, 2026.

According to the IEBC, the matter was brought to its attention and is being considered under the Electoral Code of Conduct provided for in the Second Schedule of the Elections Act, 2011.

The commission said the summons would give Omar an opportunity to respond to the allegations before the committee makes a determination.

“The Committee will make its determination only after considering the material and representations before it,” the statement read.

IEBC urged Omar to honour the summons and cooperate with the proceedings, emphasizing that all persons appearing before the committee would be given a fair opportunity to present their cases.

At the same time, IEBC urged political leaders, candidates, supporters and other participants to exercise restraint and responsibility in their public statements and conduct ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“With the 2027 General Election approaching, the Commission urges political leaders, candidates, supporters and all other participants to exercise restraint and responsibility in their public utterances and conduct.

“It calls on them to help build an electoral environment founded on peace, tolerance, respect for the rule of law and democratic participation,” the commission added.

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