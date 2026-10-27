IEBC Suspends Migwani Ward By-Election Following High Court Orders

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended the November 17 Migwani Ward by-election in Kitui County following a High Court order halting the electoral process for 30 days.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the commission said the suspension followed interim conservatory orders issued by the Kitui High Court on October 22 in Constitutional Petition E011 of 2026, filed by Francis Musili Kauta against the IEBC and three other respondents.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) hereby informs the general public that the by-election for Migwani Ward, Mwingi West Constituency, Kitui County, has been suspended following interim conservatory orders issued by the High Court on 22nd October, 2026,” the commission stated.

The court scheduled the petition for hearing on November 11, 2026, with the 30-day orders temporarily stopping preparations for the mini-poll as the dispute over the ward’s vacancy is considered.

In its notice, the IEBC said: “The Commission urges members of the public and all stakeholders to take note of this development. Further updates will be communicated through the Commission’s official channels.”

The commission’s own update explained that the orders bar it from continuing with the electoral process, including candidate clearance and voter registration, pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

Dispute Over Ward Vacancy

Kauta’s petition challenges the declaration of the Migwani Ward seat as vacant after former Member of the County Assembly Harrison Maluki Mawia resigned to take up the position of Clerk of the Kitui County Assembly.

The county assembly approved Mawia’s appointment on August 5, 2026, and he was sworn into office the following day. The assembly speaker subsequently declared the MCA seat vacant, prompting the IEBC to organise a by-election to fill the position for the remainder of the current county assembly term.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Riechi, the High Court said it lacked jurisdiction to determine the dispute concerning Mawia’s appointment as clerk, noting that the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

However, the court affirmed that it had jurisdiction to determine whether the declaration of the vacancy in Migwani Ward was valid, leading to the interim orders suspending the poll.

Six Candidates Had Been Cleared

Before the suspension, six candidates had been cleared to contest the seat: Munywoki Mwangangi of the Wiper Patriotic Front, Kimanzi Mwendwa of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Susan Nzoka of the Party of Independent Candidates of Kenya (PICK), Michael Kive of the Peoples Party of Kenya (PPK), Christine Mwende of the National Economic Development Party (NEDP), and Joel Kuri of the Mabadiliko Party of Kenya (MAPK).

The contest had drawn political interest ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Wiper and UDA among the parties seeking to win the ward.

The immediate future of the by-election now depends on the court proceedings scheduled for November 11, as the IEBC awaits further direction on the electoral process.