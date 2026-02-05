IEBC to Launch Digital Voter Registration to Boost Youth Turnout

IEBC has announced plans to roll out a digital voter registration platform aimed at simplifying the registration process, particularly for young Kenyans, as part of a broader roadmap towards the August 10, 2027 General Election.

The commission says the digital platform will allow eligible voters to pre-register online, after which they will only need to visit a registration centre to capture biometric details.

Speaking during a prayer breakfast meeting with the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the move is designed to remove logistical barriers that have discouraged many young people from registering.

“We are introducing a digital platform where you have a link, a pre-registration form, you can fill in all your details and all you need to do is walk into the nearest Huduma or registration centre and give your fingerprints,” Ethekon said.

According to IEBC, voter registration is one of its top priorities as it seeks to increase youth participation and expand the voters’ roll. The commission targets 6.3 million new voters, including those who have recently turned 18 and previously unregistered citizens, to raise the total number of voters from 22.1 million to 28.4 million by 2027.

The digital initiative comes amid heightened political debate over election technology.

Opposition leaders have warned they will not participate in any election involving the current technology firm, Smartmatic, placing pressure on IEBC to clarify its technology choices. Ethekon said the commission has not yet approved the technology provider for the next election.

“We have not yet discussed and approved the technology that we will use in the next election. When that time comes, we shall tell the public as our single duty,” he said, adding that IEBC’s goal is to deliver “not just a free and fair election, but a believable one.”

In its election roadmap, IEBC says it plans to conduct a 30-day mass voter registration exercise from March 29 to April 29, with registration centres set up across the country.

The commission aims to have election technology in place by June 2026, while a revamped electronic results transmission system is expected to be ready by October this year, following criticism of the 2022 polls.

However, IEBC has raised concerns over budget constraints and unmet legal reforms, warning that reduced funding could limit grassroots mobilisation, particularly in areas with low digital access.

The commission had requested Ksh61.7 billion for election preparations, but Parliament approved Ksh57.3 billion.

Despite the challenges, IEBC has urged the clergy, media, and other stakeholders to support civic education efforts. “Making 2027 the best election in Kenya’s history will require collective effort,” Ethekon said.