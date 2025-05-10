I’m Not a UDA Project, I’m a People’s Project – Peter Salasya Breaks Silence

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has fiercely rejected allegations that he received a Ksh40 million bribe from State House Controller Katoo Ole Metito, branding the claims as “cheap propaganda” aimed at undermining his rising political profile.

In his bold and direct statement issued on Saturday, May 10, Salasya declared: “Let me be crystal clear, for the avoidance of doubt: I am NOT a UDA project. I am NOT funded by the State House. I have NEVER received a single cent, let alone Ksh40 million, from Katoo Ole Metito or any government official. Full stop.”

The explosive denial has sparked intense debate in the political arena, with many interpreting it as a strategic counterattack against forces threatened by Salasya’s growing influence on the national stage. The first-term MP, known for his populist appeal and grassroots engagement, described the accusations as part of a desperate attempt to stall the momentum of a movement grounded in public trust and patriotic support.

“These claims are nothing but lazy, manufactured lies by cowards who are terrified of the political wave I am building across the nation,” he said. “They can’t match the momentum, they can’t match the courage, and they certainly can’t match the connection I have with ordinary Kenyans—so they resort to lies.”

Facing mounting curiosity over how he finances his expansive countrywide tours and campaign activities, Salasya doubled down on his record of transparency, pointing to his decision to publicly share his payslip as a demonstration of accountability. He emphasized that his work is driven not by financial muscle, but by strategic planning, public goodwill, and a sincere desire to transform leadership.

“What you’re witnessing isn’t money at work. It’s pure strategy, unmatched charisma, and the support of Kenyans who believe in a new, people-driven future. I don’t worship money—I serve the people,” he explained.

Salasya also took the opportunity to defend the management of the Mumias East Constituency Development Fund (CDF), stating that every coin is properly accounted for and channelled into visible, impactful projects on the ground. “Not a single cent of Mumias East CDF has been misused. Ask the students, the schools, the hospitals, and the parents—we’re delivering results, not empty promises.”

On recent speculation about his presidential ambitions, the MP confirmed his intention to vie for Kenya’s top seat in the next general election, a decision he says was made after thorough reflection and consultation. “I have decided to run for the presidency of Kenya in the next election. This is not just about politics—it’s about the soul of the nation and the urgency of a new leadership model that puts citizens first.”

To his critics and skeptics, Salasya offered a defiant message. “To those whispering about my movements and questioning my support base—I am not your regular politician. I am a man of destiny, driven by the voices and hopes of millions of Kenyans who want change, not cartels.”

In the era marked by political mistrust and public cynicism, Peter Salasya’s unapologetic stance has positioned him as a bold and unconventional player in Kenya’s evolving political landscape. Whether the accusations fade or intensify, the youthful MP is clearly not backing down—and his voice is only getting louder.