Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s New Toyota Land Cruiser Worth Ksh 23 Million

By

Published

c4f09d334607e2f0

Deputy President Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua was on Tuesday September 13 spotted driving a new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series as he headed to Kasarani for his swearing in. 

Gachagua’s Toyota LC 300 series that replaced the famous Land Cruiser 200 series is worth Ksh 23 million. 

The Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) is equipped with turbocharged V6 diesel engines of 3.3 liters and V6 petrol engines of 3.5 liters.

The new LC 300 is more efficient at high speeds than its predecessor, which was popularly known as “V8,” with the ability to spin at 1,700 revolutions per minute at 140 kilometers per hour.

It is 199 kilograms lighter than the LC 200, resulting in a superior weight distribution. The lighter weight contributes to a lower center of gravity.

In addition, the makers of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser enhanced its off-roading capability with a multi-terrain monitor that displays all obstacles along the route and a multi-terrain select that guides the driver to the optimal driving mode for the terrain.

The LC 300 is fitted with a Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) that is linked to the anti-roll bars and provides the necessary vehicle stability.

The SUV accommodates seven passengers and has ample space for luggage while still providing sufficient leg room.

The four-wheel drive will be a part of Gachagua’s sophisticated motorcade as the country’s new second-in-command. The motorcade will also boast superbike outriders and high-end vehicles from the presidential escort unit. 

DP Gachagua is also set to enjoy state privileges such as protection by the Recce squad, state motorcade and briefing by the National Advisory Security Council (NASC).

Also Read: Inside Military Chopper That Flew President Ruto to Naivasha Today

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020