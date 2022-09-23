Connect with us

Politics

Inside Kidero’s Plan to Form New Party that Will Counter ODM Influence in Nyanza

Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has hinted that he will form a national party that will challenge Raila Odinga’s ODM in the Nyanza region. 

In a statement on Friday, September 23, the ex Nairobi Governor stater that ODM is being managed as a political business cartel adding that there is a need to have a political outfit that will save the region from Raila Odinga’s political slavery.

“The people of Homa bay and the Luo nation must be saved from emotional slavery, a political business cartel and blackmail by the six-piece cultists who don’t give a damn about our development,” said Kidero in a statement on his social media pages, on Friday.

“We will have our own train (party) which will deliver us from this slavery of over 60 years,” he added.

He stated that the Luo nation has been in opposition for the past six decades as a result of the dominance of the six voting pieces imposed on them by the Odinga family, adding that the new organization will assist the region in becoming an integral part of the national agenda.

“The events of the last few days where MCA’s-will for the election of speakers in the Luo Nyanza counties was subverted is further testimony to the rightfulness and fidelity to saving our county from destruction. Homa Bay leadership is consulting and discussing with like-minded Kenyan leaders for us to be part of the national agenda,” Kidero stated.

Kidero’s sentiments comes hours after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina accused the Raila-led party of deceit. 

Babu on his social media pages claimed that the ODM party was trying to shortchange him in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chair role and give it to nominated MP John Mbadi.

“The ODM party with Due respect why should Hon John Mbadi come down from the position of Majority leader to PAC chair which was reserved for me. This will not happen. Over my dead body…Young people must get their space.. it’s now or never. He has been rewarded through Nomination,” Babu said. 

Also Read: Didmus Barasa Advises Babu Owino to Fight for Public Accounts Committee Chair Post

