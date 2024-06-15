Inside President Ruto’s 63 Foreign Visits In 22 Months

President William Ruto’s frequent foreign visits have been subject to debate among Kenyans despite the government claiming numerous times that the country stands to benefit.

“You have heard that I have toured many parts of the world and I have traveled with a plan, I am not a tourist. Because for this country to change it has to be changed and that is done by thoughts and plans,” Ruto said in December 2022.

The Head of State is currently in Italy attending the G7 meeting before he flies to Switzerland to engage with other leaders on the conflict in Ukraine.

Since coming to office in September 2022, President Ruto has made a total of 63 foreign visits across 30 countries.

In this article we break down all the countries the President has visited for the last 22 months he has been in office.

Visits in 2022

London, UK- Sept 19-20 New York, USA- Sept 20-24 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia- Oct 6 Kampala, Uganda- Oct 8-9 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania- Oct 9-10 El Sheikh, Egypt- Nov 6-8 Congo, Kinshasa- Nov 21 Seoul, South Korea- Nov 22-24 Asmara, Eritrea- Dec 9-10 Washington D.C, USA- Dec 13-16

2023

Paris, France- Jan 24 Dakar, Senegal-Jan 25-26 Bujumbura, Burundi- Feb 4 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia- Feb 17-19 Berlin, Germany- Mar 27-28 Brussels, Belgium- Mar 29-30 Kigali, Rwanda- Apr 4-5 Kampala, Uganda- Apr 26 London, UK- May 6-7 Hague, Rotterdam, Netherlands- May 7-8 Jerusalem, Israel- May 9-10 Midrand, South Africa- May 17 Bujumbura, Burundi- May 31 Lusaka, Zambia- Jun 7-8 Djibouti, Djibouti City- Jun 11-12 Geneva, Switzerland- Jun 15-16 17.Paris, France- Jun 22-23 Moroni, Comoros- Jul 6 Congo, Brazzaville – Jul 7-8 Addis, Ethiopia- Jul 10 Tanzanian, Dar es Salaam- Jul 25-26 Maputo, Mozambique- Aug 10-12 Kampala, Uganda- Aug 13 Tanzanian, Dar es Salaam- Sept 7 California, NJ, D.C., NYC, USA- Sept 15-25 Beijing, China- Oct 15-18 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia- Oct 24-25 Congo, Brazzaville- Oct 28 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia- Nov 10-11 Berlin, Germany- Nov 20-21 Strasbourg, France- Nov 21 Arusha, Tanzania- Nov 23-24 Dubai, UAE- Dec 1-4 Delhi, India- Dec 4-6

2024

Kampala, Uganda- Jan 18-19 Kinshasa, DRC Congo- Jan 20 Roman, Italy- Jan 28-30 Tokyo, Japan- Feb 6-9 Dubai, UAE- Feb 11-13 Addis, Ethiopia- Feb 16-18 Windhoek, Namibia- Feb 24 Kisozi , Uganda- Feb 26 Zanzibar, Tanzania- March 14 Accra, Ghana- Apr 2-4 Bissau, Guinea-Bissau- April 4-5 Malabo, Equatorial Guinea- April 6 Bangui, Central African Republic- April 6 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania- Apr 25-26 Bulawayo, Zimbabwe- Apr 27-28 Kigali, Rwanda- May 17-18 USA, Atlanta, D.C. – May 21-22 Seoul, South Korea- Jun 2

Also Read: Boost For Raila’s AU Bid As Ruto Secures Support From Algeria