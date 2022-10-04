Connect with us

Inside President William Ruto’s Bilateral Talks With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday 

President William Ruto on Monday held talks with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the Fertilizer crisis. 

In a Statement by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, President Ruto and Antony Blinken also discussed the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia.

Concurrently, Kenya supported a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned Russia’s referendums in Ukraine.

Blinken went on to express gratitude for Kenya’s support of the UN Security Council resolution on Russia’s referendums in Ukraine and Kenya’s dedication to respecting international law.

” During a call with President Ruto @StateHouseKenya, I expressed my appreciation for Kenya’s commitment to upholding international law and their support on the UNSC resolution denouncing Russia’s sham referenda in Ukraine.” Blinken Stated. 

This comes after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that branded its illegal annexation of four Ukrainian areas as a threat to international peace and security.

The draft referred to the so-called referendums held by Russia in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow currently recognizes as sovereign territory (Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia) as illegitimate and an attempt to alter Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres demanded an urgent reversal of the decision, characterizing it as a breach of international law. 

“The Constitution is plain. Any annexation of a State’s territory by another State by the threat or use of force violates the UN Charter’s Principles, “Guterres added.

Related: Inside William Ruto’s Meeting with US President Joe Biden

Ten of the fifteen members of the Council backed the resolution proposal circulated by the United States and Albania, with Russia voting against it. Four members, Brazil, China, Gabon, and India, abstained.

Also Read: Meet President William Ruto’s Little Known Female Aide De Camp Rachel Nduta (PHOTOS)

