Inside President William Ruto’s Plan to Have 49 Principal Secretaries

President William Ruto is set to appoint 49 principal secretaries across the state departments. Some ministries such as Interior, Transport, Lands, Trade, Education and Mining will get 3 principals secretaries while the Defence Ministry and the Prime Cabinet Secretary will get one each. The rest of the ministries will get two PSs.

Below is a breakdown on how the ministries will be given Principal secretaries.

State Department Prime Cabinet Secretary

Government Coordination

Defence

Defence

Interior and National Administration

Internal Security and National Administration Correctional Services Citizen Services

Education

Basic Education TVET Higher Education and Research

Mining, the Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

Mining The Blue Economy Shipping and Maritime Affairs

Trade, Investment and Industry

Trade Investment Promotion Industry

Roads, Transport and Public Works

Roads Transport Public Works

Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Lands and Physical Planning Housing Urban Development

National Treasury and Economic Planning

Finance Economic Planning

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs

Foreign Affairs Diaspora Affairs

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action

Public Service Gender and Affirmative Action

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy

Broadcasting and Telecommunications ICT and The Digital Economy

Health

Medical Services Public Health

Agriculture and Livestock Development

Crop Development Livestock Development

Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) Development

Cooperatives MSMEs Development

Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts

Youth Affairs Sports and The Arts

Environment and Forestry

Environment Forestry

Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage

Tourism and Wildlife Culture and Heritage

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

Water and Sanitation Irrigation

Energy and Petroleum

Energy Petroleum

Labour and Social Protection

Labour and Skills Development Social Security and Protection

East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALS) and Regional Development