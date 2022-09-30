Connect with us

Politics

Inside President William Ruto’s Plan to Have 49 Principal Secretaries

By

Published

President William Ruto

President William Ruto is set to appoint 49 principal secretaries across the state departments.  Some ministries such as Interior, Transport, Lands, Trade, Education and Mining will get 3 principals secretaries while the Defence Ministry and the Prime Cabinet Secretary will get one each. The rest of the ministries will get two PSs.

Below is a breakdown on how the ministries will be given Principal secretaries.

State Department Prime Cabinet Secretary

  1. Government Coordination

Defence

  1. Defence

Interior and National Administration

  1. Internal Security and National Administration
  2. Correctional Services
  3. Citizen Services

Education

  1. Basic Education
  2. TVET
  3. Higher Education and Research

Mining, the Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

  1. Mining
  2. The Blue Economy
  3. Shipping and Maritime Affairs

Trade, Investment and Industry

  1. Trade
  2. Investment Promotion
  3. Industry

Roads, Transport and Public Works

  1. Roads
  2. Transport
  3. Public Works

Lands, Housing and Urban Development

  1. Lands and Physical Planning
  2. Housing
  3. Urban Development

National Treasury and Economic Planning

  1. Finance
  2. Economic Planning

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs

  1. Foreign Affairs
  2. Diaspora Affairs

Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action

  1. Public Service
  2. Gender and Affirmative Action

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy

  1. Broadcasting and Telecommunications
  2. ICT and The Digital Economy

Health

  1. Medical Services
  2. Public Health

Agriculture and Livestock Development

  1. Crop Development
  2. Livestock Development

Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) Development

  1. Cooperatives
  2. MSMEs Development

Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts

  1. Youth Affairs
  2. Sports and The Arts

Environment and Forestry

  1. Environment
  2. Forestry

Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage

  1. Tourism and Wildlife
  2. Culture and Heritage

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

  1. Water and Sanitation
  2. Irrigation

Energy and Petroleum

  1. Energy
  2. Petroleum

Labour and Social Protection

  1. Labour and Skills Development
  2. Social Security and Protection

East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALS) and Regional Development

  1. EAC Affairs
  2. ASALs and Regional Development

Also Read: List of 7 Powerful Roles President Ruto Has Given to Rigathi Gachagua

