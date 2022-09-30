Inside President William Ruto’s Plan to Have 49 Principal Secretaries

President William Ruto is set to appoint 49 principal secretaries across the state departments. Some ministries such as Interior, Transport, Lands, Trade, Education and Mining will get 3 principals secretaries while the Defence Ministry and the Prime Cabinet Secretary will get one each. The rest of the ministries will get two PSs.
Below is a breakdown on how the ministries will be given Principal secretaries.
State Department Prime Cabinet Secretary
- Government Coordination
Defence
- Defence
Interior and National Administration
- Internal Security and National Administration
- Correctional Services
- Citizen Services
Education
- Basic Education
- TVET
- Higher Education and Research
Mining, the Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs
- Mining
- The Blue Economy
- Shipping and Maritime Affairs
Trade, Investment and Industry
- Trade
- Investment Promotion
- Industry
Roads, Transport and Public Works
- Roads
- Transport
- Public Works
Lands, Housing and Urban Development
- Lands and Physical Planning
- Housing
- Urban Development
National Treasury and Economic Planning
- Finance
- Economic Planning
Foreign and Diaspora Affairs
- Foreign Affairs
- Diaspora Affairs
Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action
- Public Service
- Gender and Affirmative Action
Information, Communications and the Digital Economy
- Broadcasting and Telecommunications
- ICT and The Digital Economy
Health
- Medical Services
- Public Health
Agriculture and Livestock Development
- Crop Development
- Livestock Development
Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) Development
- Cooperatives
- MSMEs Development
Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts
- Youth Affairs
- Sports and The Arts
Environment and Forestry
- Environment
- Forestry
Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage
- Tourism and Wildlife
- Culture and Heritage
Water, Sanitation and Irrigation
- Water and Sanitation
- Irrigation
Energy and Petroleum
- Energy
- Petroleum
Labour and Social Protection
- Labour and Skills Development
- Social Security and Protection
East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALS) and Regional Development
- EAC Affairs
- ASALs and Regional Development
