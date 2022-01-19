Inside Raila Odinga’s Plan For Azimio la Umoja To Win Majority of The Seats In The August Polls

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed that the Azimio la Umoja Movement will divide the country into zones, with parties fielding candidates depending on their areas of popularity.

Raila stated that in some areas, they will use joint nominations between partner parties, with the winner being the single Azimio candidate.

While speaking on Wednesday when he met with a team from Kilifi the former prime minister remarked that the hybrid system would ensure that, each elected seat would only have one Azimio candidate.

“You know we are fashioning Azimio Party where we will have many political parties like Jubilee. ODM will field candidates for some seats while Jubilee will also sponsor candidates in some areas,”

“In other areas, we will conduct a joint nomination and have all the other parties back the winner,” the ODM leader remarked.

Over 10 political parties have shown interest in joining the Azimio la Umoja movement ahead of the August 9 general elections.

The Azimio la Umoja campaign board is reportedly working on how the ODM zones will be marked to know regions that joint nominations will be necessary.

The ODM leader also appealed to nomination losers to stay put in the movement and support winners, as they would be accommodated in his administration, as others will be nominated.

“When you lose, it does not mean you are out. If your opponent wins, embrace them and support them in campaigns,” the ODM leader stated.

Raila Odinga’s remarks come at a time when his party is expected to face a tough gubernatorial nomination race in Homabay County where a number of Raila allies are interested to become county chiefs.

Big names who are interested in the seat include former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, Gladys Wanga, and ODM chair John Mbadi.