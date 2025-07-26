Inside Raila’s Game Plan: Why Sifuna’s ‘Rebel Voice’ Is Actually ODM’s Strategy

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has staunchly defended the party’s Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, amid growing political heat over Sifuna’s critical remarks concerning the ODM-Kenya Kwanza broad-based political arrangement.

Speaking at an ODM delegates’ conference in Kakamega, Odinga emphasized Sifuna’s democratic right to express his opinions, even if they diverge from the views of other party leaders or the perceived party line. “Sifuna is right and speaks for the party,” Raila affirmed, dismissing claims of confusion or infighting.

Sifuna recently instigated a heated dialogue after declaring the ODM-Kenya Kwanza Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) “dead” during a Citizen TV interview. He cited continued police brutality, including the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, as a failure of the agreement’s core pillars: protecting lives and safeguarding democracy. “On the day Albert Ojwang dies in a police cell, for me, this agreement is dead,” Sifuna stated, also rejecting a proposal to join a review team for the deal, asserting, “I am not a mortician”. He further suggested that removing President Ruto had become a national priority.

Odinga, in his defense of Sifuna, reiterated ODM’s commitment to internal democracy. “Everybody has a right to speak their mind. That is democracy, and that is what ODM stands for; there will be differences of opinion, and that is okay,” Odinga affirmed. He challenged critics of Sifuna to voice their own opinions through proper party channels rather than resorting to public attacks. While acknowledging Sifuna as the official spokesperson for ODM, Odinga clarified that official party positions are forged through internal consensus within party organs like the Central Committee or National Executive Committee.

Political analysts suggest Sifuna’s outspokenness might reflect deeper ideological and generational rifts within ODM, or even a calculated strategy by Odinga to maintain an oppositional posture while navigating political alliances. Regardless, Odinga’s defense demonstrates a critical aspect of ODM’s identity: a party that, despite internal tensions, aims to uphold the right to dissent and open dialogue. The ODM-Kenya Kwanza deal is set for a comprehensive review, where the party will “sit down, assess what has been implemented, and agree on the way forward together”.