Inside William Ruto’s Meeting with US President Joe Biden

President William Ruto on Friday met with his US counterpart Joe Biden in a reception that was hosted by the American head of state.

In a statement on his social media accounts Ruto stated that President Joe Biden expressed interest in fostering bilateral relations with Kenya and promised to work with the new administration.

“Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa.

“With Rachel at a reception hosted by the POTUS during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York,” Ruto wrote.

This was Ruto’s first meeting with Biden as Kenya’s president.

President Ruto had earlier met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who promised him that the US government would continue to collaborate with Kenya in a variety of fields.

“Good meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss our countries’ ongoing efforts to address food insecurity and regional peace and security. I look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership, especially on trade and investment,” Blinken stated.

Ruto’s meeting with Biden came hours after he made his inaugural speech at UNGA on Wednesday, September 21.

In his speech, Ruto discussed the bottom-up economic model, Kenya’s debt, and the impact of climate change on the country’s and Africa’s food security.

“It is important to reflect on these matters as we do our best to get our people, enterprises, and industries back on their feet so that the engine of development can power our societies towards prosperity that actually leaves no one behind. Building Back Better is the universal rallying call to incorporate lessons learnt into doing more, in a better way to recover from the shock. I suggest that we have a golden opportunity to faithfully adhere to this motto by augmenting it, in word and in deed, with an additional “B”: Building Back Better, from the Bottom,” Ruto stated.

