Inside William Ruto’s Plot To Eject Tuju From Jubilee And Oppose Referendum

With the falling and spectacular failure of the Punguza Mizigo Initiative, DP William Ruto has released his attack dogs to lay grounds for rejecting the BBI whose report is going to be handed to President Uhuru and Raila Odinga this month. Also, the DP is looking at ways to eject errant Jubilee Party officials who seem not to be towing to his line and top of the list is Secretary General Raphael Tuju. This is why the Jubilee Party-affiliated Inua Mama Jenga Taifa women group has revealed plans to replace officials in the forthcoming grassroots elections.

The women leaders said they will mobilise women and youth, who constitute the majority of voters in the country, to execute their plan from the grassroots.

They will then use the grassroots support at the national level to ensure women in the Tangatanga faction take control of Jubilee Party ahead of 2022 elections.

READ ALSO:Why Raila Odinga’s BBI Push Likely To Succeed After Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Suffers Humiliating Defeat

The over 40 leaders including MPs and senators spoke on Friday afternoon at Ol Kalou Catholic Church during a rally hosted by Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau.

Gitau accused the Kieleweke Jubilee faction of causing the divisions witnessed in the party in the recent past.

“We speak only about development and unity. Those others are the ones who play dirty politics and divide the party,” Gitau said.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome said the Jubilee leadership is made of thugs and conmen who must be ejected so that women can lead the party to success.

READ ALSO:COTU Boss Atwoli Goes Harm on DP Ruto, Accuses Him Of Misleading Luhya Unity

“The only seats we shall not contest are that of the party leader and deputy which are reserved for the President and his deputy,” she said

Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru accused the Jubilee party officials of sabotage.

“Just as we do our work at home to take care of our men and feed our children, we shall lead the party from the inside,” she said.

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Sholei said women and youth have the power to dictate the direction the country moves in.

She said the party elections in March next year will be about the 2022 elections and the women want to be in the forefront.

READ ALSO:We Must Pay The Deputy President His Political Debt In 2022 So That We Stay Safe, Ruto’s Central Kenya Allies Demand

Sholei urged Kenyans to oppose any call for a referendum to amend the Constitution as it is not in the interest of the nation.

“We must reject referendum by all means. If anything, this country does not have resources to conduct a referendum,” she said.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases