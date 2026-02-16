Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Politics

Internal Strife Threatens ODM’s Pre-Election Bargaining Power, Warns Otiende Amollo

Vincent Olando

Published

In a stinging assessment of the current state of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has warned that escalating internal divisions are threatening to dismantle the party’s influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to constituents in his Rarieda backyard on Sunday, February 15, 2026, the lawmaker and ODM Deputy Chairman expressed deep concern over a party increasingly split into rival camps pursuing conflicting political paths.

He cautioned that unless the “Orange House” finds a unified voice, it risks entering high-stakes pre-election negotiations from a position of terminal weakness.

The party is currently navigating a sensitive transition, caught between two ideological extremes. One faction remains steadfast in its resolve to consolidate efforts to unseat President William Ruto, while another has openly backed his re-election bid.

Amollo noted that this “beehive” of unplanned, contradictory interactions is detrimental to the party’s long-term health.

“A divided house cannot negotiate effectively,” Amollo remarked. “If we decide to go in different directions, you can never manage it. We must first agree internally before engaging others.”

Amollo insisted that ODM must prioritize “structured negotiations” and avoid rushing into alliances without clear, legally binding agreements. He pointed to the high-profile collapse of the partnership between President Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a cautionary tale of what happens when political “romance” fades and agreements lack firm foundations.

“We cannot support anyone blindly,” he stated. “Negotiations must be properly written and signed so that no one is allowed to breach them. In politics, excellence is not an act but a habit, and the current habit of public disagreement is weakening us.”

Despite the friction, the legislator rejected calls to expel dissenting voices, reminding members that ODM was founded on the principles of inclusivity and internal democracy championed by the late Raila Odinga.

He emphasized that the party has not yet formally agreed on who should lead coalition talks or what the priority issues should be, making the current infighting both premature and counterproductive.

As political alignments shift rapidly across Kenya, Amollo’s remarks signal a growing urgency within the party leadership.

To maintain its “market share” in the hearts of voters, he argues, ODM must return to its roots of discipline and shared values or risk being “crushed” during the negotiation process.

