Irungu Kang’ata Issues Statement After Being Chased by Murang’a Residents

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has denied reports on social media that he was chased by angry locals during Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of the region on Sunday.

A video of the lawmaker, running in a blue suit, has gone viral on social media, with claims that he might have been running from angry locals who didn’t want to listen to him.

MURANG'A FOLKS must learn to be tolerant to leaders; there's no reason whatsoever to chase my Class-mate @HonKangata while on a normal meet-the-people tour. Tuvumiliane tafadhal!

However, the former Senate Majority Whip claims that he was not running away from locals but wanted to catch-up with the DP because he (Kang’ata) had arrived late at the function.

“…I came to DP’s function very late. Found the entrance blocked by vehicles. I alighted and ran past the blocking vehicles towards the church as the speeches were almost done,” Kang’ata said in a tweet.

Found the entrance blocked by vehicles. I alighted and run past the blocking vehicles towards the church as the speeches were almost done. pic.twitter.com/4zUJIBsXn5 — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) March 1, 2021

Kang’ata has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since the beginning of the year. He first made headlines after writing a controversial letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta which leaked to the media.

The letter claimed that the BBI report is unpopular in the region and it will be a mountainous task for the people of Mt Kenya to support it.

However, last week, all 53 Murang’a MCAs overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Bill, leading to questions on how Kang’ata’s research was conducted.

Meanwhile, the first time Senator lost his leadership position in the house and has recently joined Tanga Tanga.