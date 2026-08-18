Irungu Nyakera Drops Nairobi Governor Bid, Sets Sights on Makadara MP Seat

Former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera has abandoned his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat and officially declared his candidature for the Makadara parliamentary seat ahead of the 2027 General Election, running on the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket.

Nyakera made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday, saying the decision followed consultations with his political mentors and a direct appeal from Makadara residents asking him to represent them. “After consultations with my political mentors, and more importantly, after listening to the people of Makadara who have asked me to come home and offer myself as their Member of Parliament, I have made the decision to shift my political focus from the Nairobi gubernatorial race to Makadara Constituency,” he said.

Before making the shift public, Nyakera travelled to Wamunyoro with a delegation from Makadara to seek the blessing of DCP leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whom he described as his political mentor. “I am especially grateful for his blessings as I embark on this new journey to become the next Member of Parliament for Makadara Constituency under the DCP Party,” Nyakera said, adding a direct message to residents: “My brothers and sisters of Makadara, I have heard you. I am coming back home.”

Gachagua later confirmed he had personally persuaded Nyakera to drop the governor’s race in favour of Parliament. “Irungu Nyakera wanted to run for Nairobi governor, but I sat him down and told him no,” Gachagua said, explaining that he wanted a trusted ally in the National Assembly. He also took aim at the sitting Makadara MP, George Aladwa, accusing him of focusing more on praising President William Ruto than serving constituents. “That Aladwa man must go home. We must have a new MP in Makadara who will stand for the people,” Gachagua said.

Aladwa, the ODM Nairobi branch chairman, has already declared his own intention to run for governor, leaving the Makadara seat open for a fresh contest.

Nyakera’s exit from the gubernatorial race narrows the DCP field in Nairobi, where Embakasi North MP James Gakuya remains the party’s likely flagbearer against incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja. Gakuya could also face Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who has expressed interest in the seat under the Linda Mwananchi faction, though his party vehicle remains unclear amid ongoing ODM wrangles.

Nyakera previously served as Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport and the State Department of Planning and Statistics, and has chaired the boards of KEMSA and KICC.