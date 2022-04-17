Connect with us

Isaac Mwaura: We Want UDA To Declare The Exercise Null And Void

By

Published

images 2022 04 17T094304.540
Isaac Mwaura photo courtesy

Nominations in Ruiru we’re recently done and Mwaura was not happy with the results. He lost to Simon King’ara.

However, provisional results revealed that the incumbent MP Simon King’ara was leading with 4, 688 votes. He defeated nominated senator Isaac Mwaura with 2, 428. However, he could not be announced as the winner after three polling stations in Mwiki Ward failed to conduct the exercise.

images 2022 04 17T094447.296

Isaac Mwaura, Nominated Senator

King’ara on his side blamed organisers for failing to make proper arrangements, a crisis that postponed the voting process in the three stations.

To stop the growing uncertainty and violence among voters, King’ara advised UDA to hasten the process of conducting the exercise in the area.

images 2022 04 17T094256.112

Isaac Mwaura, Photo courtesy

“I thank Ruiru residents for coming out to vote for me to be their UDA flag bearer in the upcoming polls. Although I’ve not been declared the winner due to the challenges that happened at Mwiki, I believe I will still make it in the end but UDA should conduct the nomination very fast to prevent voter apathy and fury among the electorate,” King’ara said.

Mwaura’s cry

However, nominated senator Isaac Mwaura on his side ousted the whole electoral process. Mwaura alleged that it was blackened by major irregularities. He mentioned an apparent voter bribery, delayed delivery of materials and expulsion of his agents from stations. He alleged that his agents were not allowed in tallying centre.

Nonetheless, Mwaura urged UDA to declare the nomination as null and void and conduct the exercise afresh. Additionally,  Mwaura said that he had sufficient evidence to prove that the exercise was not free and fair.

“We will file a formal complaint to the party because what happened in Ruiru was not an election. It was all shambolic and the evidence we have is very clear. We want UDA to declare the exercise null and void and allow Ruiru people to engage in a free and fair electoral process,” he said.

Senator Mwaura Breaks Silence After Losing UDA Nominations 

Consequently, places like Mwiki did not have enough time to vote. Mwaura wanted the UDA to conduct a fair nomination and allow the people to be given just results.

