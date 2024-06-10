Connect with us

Isaac Rutto Appointed As JSC Vice Chairperson

Former Bomet Governor Isacc Rutto has been unanimously elected as the Vice Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a statement, JSC said Rutto was elected during a JSC meeting held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

“The Members of the Judicial Service Commission unanimously elected Hon. Isaac Kiprono Rutto, EGH as the Vice Chairperson of the JSC in a meeting held on 7th June 2024,” read the statement in part.

Rutto is a representative of the public in the Commission having been appointed on 15th June 2023 pursuant to Article 171 (2) (h) of the Constitution.

He is a seasoned leader with more than thirty years of experience and a champion of good governance across all sectors including the National and County Governments.

“Hon. Rutto espouses values of inclusivity, accessibility and responsiveness in leadership and management,” JSC stated.

ISAAC RUTO

File image of Isaac Ruto. 

Rutto previously served as Governor of Bomet County (2013-2017) and the Chairperson of the Council of Governors.

He also served as a Member of Parliament, Chepalungu Constituency (1998-2002 & 2008-2012).

The former Bomet Governor holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics, Sociology & Political Science from the University of Nairobi.

Rutto takes over from Hon. Macharia Njeru whose term at the Commission expired in May 2024.

Also Read: Isaac Rutto Reveals Details of His Meeting with Uhuru

