Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo Impeached

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guto was on Thursday, June 26, impeached by members of the Isiolo county assembly (MCAs).

Governor Guyo was impeached over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of various laws and the Constitution.

The impeachment motion against the first-term governor was tabled by Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana.

Sixteen out of 18 MCAs voted in favour of the motion while two members were absent during the voting process. No one opposed the motion.

Governor Guyo did not appear before the Assembly to defend himself over the allegations despite being formally invited.

The impeachment of the Isiolo governor now shifts to the Senate for determination, as provided under Article 181 of the Constitution and Section 33 of the County Governments Act.

The Senate will then determine whether to uphold or overturn the impeachment.

Meanwhile, Guyo has alleged that his impeachment was a “null and void” process that did not meet the required legal standards.

“Contrary to misinformation being circulated through various channels, the alleged impeachment process failed to adhere to the constitutional and procedural requirements as set out under Kenyan law,” he said in a statement.

Guyo pointed out that a valid court order is currently in place suspending any impeachment proceedings, warning that any attempt to disregard the order would be a direct violation of the law.

“The law must be respected by all parties, and no individual or institution is above the Constitution,” he added.

