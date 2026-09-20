Isiolo UDA Leaders Warn Ruto Could Lose Their Support in 2027 Over Bandit Attacks

Leaders from President William Ruto’s own party in Isiolo say they may withdraw their backing in the 2027 election unless the government acts on rising insecurity.

Political pressure is building inside the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Isiolo, where local leaders have warned that continued bandit attacks could cost the President votes in 2027.

Led by Governor Abdi Ibrahim Hassan Guyo, the leaders spoke on Sunday, September 20. They said prolonged attacks have left residents dead, livestock stolen and families living in fear. Some warned they could withdraw support for Ruto’s second-term bid if the situation does not improve.

The leaders accused the government of failing to respond to repeated appeals for stronger security measures. Guyo expressed disappointment with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, saying leaders had raised their concerns without seeing enough action on the ground.

He said the problem was not confined to Isiolo, pointing to Turkana County as another area affected.

“Security issues were not limited to Isiolo alone. I have seen people in Turkana County raising alarms as well, and why? Because of insecurity,” Guyo stated.

The governor also compared the current response with that of a former Interior Cabinet Secretary, who he said would visit affected areas whenever attacks happened. According to Guyo, those visits gave residents confidence that the government was present and responding to their concerns.

Isiolo Woman Representative Mumina Boyana said local leaders had repeatedly raised the matter with Murkomen but had yet to see meaningful results. She insisted the worsening security situation was not a failure on the part of the leaders.

Boyana warned that residents could be forced to organise themselves against attackers if the government cannot protect them. She said families were exhausted by the continued loss of loved ones.

The leaders’ warning follows a bandit attack on Wednesday in which five people, including two police officers, were killed. Hundreds of livestock were also reportedly stolen.

Ruto has repeatedly promised firm action against banditry and cattle rustling. Through Operation Maliza Uhalifu, the government has deployed multi-agency security teams to recover illegal firearms and restore access to affected areas.

Even so, the Isiolo leaders’ message shows the growing pressure on the administration to deliver lasting security solutions in pastoralist communities ahead of the 2027 elections.