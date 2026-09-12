It’s Not the Right Time to Pick 2027 Opposition Flagbearer – Gachagua Tells Babu Owino

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that the opposition should not rush to name its 2027 presidential candidate.

Speaking in Oregon, USA, Gachagua argued that naming the opposition candidate too early could expose the individual to sustained political attacks from the government camp.

The DCP Party leader said he spoke by phone with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who is pushing the opposition to name its flag bearer earlier.

“I heard my younger brother Babu Owino saying, ‘ We must choose somebody today; if we don’t, we are in trouble. I called Babu this morning; I said, young man, listen to us, we have been around for long. It’s not the time to get a flagbearer,” Gachagua revealed.

The former Deputy President cited the 2002 General Election as an example, noting that Mwai Kibaki was selected as the opposition’s presidential candidate about two months and 13 days before the election.

“I told Babu that Mwai Kibaki was agreed on as a single presidential candidate on October 14, 2002, when the elections were on the 27th of December the same year. Two months, 13 days apart. 73 days only. We have 300 days, where is the problem? Let us go slowly,” Gachagua said.

He emphasized that the opposition should instead use the remaining time to consolidate their political bases and strengthen their machinery before deciding who will carry the joint ticket.

This comes days after Babu warned that the opposition would lose to President Ruto if they delay naming their 2027 flag bearer.

“Those people in the Opposition saying they will unite in December or next year will lose the elections. By December, there will be so much interest that everyone will want to go their own way.

“The best time for these people to unite is now. If they unveil one candidate and begin campaigning, it will be an early win for them. The longer they wait, the more divided they will become. Without Opposition unity, we will suffer,” said Babu.