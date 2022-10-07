Connect with us

"It's over for us" Langata MP Felix Odiwuor Speaks After Azimio Lost National Assembly Majority Battle 

Langata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalango has lamented the state in which Azimio la Umoja Coalition lost the majority battle in the National Assembly.

Speaking on Friday during an interview with Hot 96, Jalango blamed the 14 Members of Parliament who ditched the Raila Camp for Kenya Kwanza saying it’s now over for Raila Odinga. 

“We are not custodians of the coalition agreements, it’s the registrar of political parties who sent a letter saying that Azimio was the majority. It’s just the 14 members who changed everything. Right now, we would be part of the majority. We’ve lost everything, it’s over for us.” Jalango stated. 

The former radio personality also criticized Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua who had claimed that he didn’t know what he had signed up for in Azimio prior to his move to the Ruto Camp. 

“Can you imagine someone saying that they signed to be part of a coalition under duress, that they were pushed to sign and didn’t know what they were signing? How can somebody like Alfred Mutua say that he signed things he didn’t know?” He posed. 

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Thursday declared the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as the majority side.

“The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition political party nominated members under the names of its constituent parties,” Wetangula said.

Wetangula discredited Azimio by claiming that some of the members it was counting had left the coalition and joined Kenya Kwanza.

The Speaker claimed that although the Azimio coalition camp originally included 26 political parties, some parties withdrew following the general election on August 9.

The parties include Ali Roba’s United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Foreign Affairs CS nominee Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap.

