It’s Time To Introduce AU Passport To Ease Travel In Africa- Raila

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila has proposed the introduction of an African Union (AU) passport to ease travel between African countries.

In a statement on Monday, May 22 Raila who is eying the African Union Commission chairman seat said the move will also foster a prosperous and unified continent.

“I believe the time has come for the introduction of an AU passport to ease travel across Africa. Together, we can pave the way for Africa’s takeoff, fostering a continent that is integrated, prosperous, and unified,” said Raila.

The statement came after the opposition chief hosted Maarten Brouwer, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya, and Wael Nasreldin Attiya, Ambassador of Egypt to Kenya.

During the meeting, Raila articulated his vision for Africa in our evolving global environment and his bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship.

“We highlighted the necessity of moving beyond merely signing free trade agreements to actualizing them. We addressed challenges such as payment mechanisms for goods traded among African nations amidst the scarcity of US dollars and the imperative of facilitating freedom of movement for our people,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister also underscored the importance of a phased, evolutionary approach to tackle issues like multiple currencies, numerous visa requirements, and various air traffic control regulations.

Raila seeks to succeed Mousa Faki in February 2025 and has already received endorsement from East African Community (EAC) member states as well as Angola, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, and Zimbabwe.

