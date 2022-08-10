Jalango Heading to Victory in Langata As Nixon Korir Concedes Defeat

Nixon Korir of the UDA party has conceded defeat in the Langata parliamentary race with all the results yet to be tallied.

Korir who has been the Langata MP since 2017 congratulated ODM Candidate Phelix Odiwour alias Jalango who is poised to win the race.

“I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years. It’s been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation-building and service to the people,” Korir wrote on his Facebook Page.

Korir added that according to the results he obtained from the Generali Centre, his competitor Jalango was headed for a win.

“My competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate him as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward. Siasa si chuki. God bless Langata,” Korir stated.

Korir was running to defend his seat against Jalang’o in an effort to win over 145,649 people.

After voting at Lang’ata Road Primary School on Tuesday, Korir voiced trust in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) ability to conduct a credible election.

“According to the voters’ turnout and the campaign, definitely we are winning. But I can see the town is a little bit slower, maybe because it was a little bit cold in the morning. I can see it is now picking and we hope that it will continue that way. I am yet to look at the actual numbers in terms of the voter turnout,” He said.

The winner of the close contest has not yet been announced by IEBC officials, who are currently tallying the votes.

