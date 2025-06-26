Jamal Rohosafi Challenges Gachagua: “Show Up, Don’t Just Talk

Prominent businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi has publicly challenged former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to abandon his “microphone and meme champion” persona and actively participate in ongoing protests.

Rohosafi’s direct call highlights a growing sentiment among some Kenyans for leaders to demonstrate tangible solidarity with citizens, rather than merely offering verbal support from a distance.

Rohosafi’s remarks, delivered with pointed clarity, emphasized a desire for authentic leadership. “We don’t want a leader who wants to use us,” Jamal asserted, stressing a perceived disconnect between political rhetoric and the lived experiences of those on the streets.

Jamal’s sentiment resonates deeply within a populace increasingly demanding accountability and direct engagement from their elected and influential figures, especially during periods of public unrest and advocacy.

The businessman’s challenge comes at a time when public demonstrations are a significant feature of Kenya’s political discourse, often serving as a barometer of public dissatisfaction or demands.

Gachagua, a high-profile political figure, has frequently been a subject of public scrutiny regarding his approach to various national issues. Rohosafi’s intervention adds a new dimension to this scrutiny, pushing for a shift from symbolic gestures to active participation, a move that could redefine public expectations of political leadership in the country.

His call for leaders to “show up” rather than just speak is a powerful one, reflecting a broader desire for genuine representation and shared struggle.