Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has resigned from the Jubilee Party.

In a resignation letter on Thursday, November 25, 2026, Kioni said his decision followed deep reflection on his political journey and the role Jubilee had played in his public life.

“It has been eleven years, a long road, a defining one, and one I would walk again. We have travelled through seasons of triumph and trial, through the exhilaration of victory and the sobering demands of reflection.

“Through all of it, Jubilee gave me a home, a purpose, and a platform from which to serve the Kenyan people. It is with deep reflection, and a heart both full and heavy, that I write to tender my resignation from the party, effective immediately,” he wrote.

Kioni expressed gratitude to former President Uhuru Kenyatta for his leadership, trust and friendship.

He described his relationship with Kenyatta as one that had transcended politics, wishing the former Head of State good health, peace and a long life.

“I am grateful to him and to the members of the party for entrusting me with the office of Secretary General for four years, and later with the role of Deputy Party Leader for almost one year,” he stated.

The former Ndaragwa MP also thanked Jubilee members, county officials, Secretariat staff and the National Executive Committee for their contributions during his time in the party.

He maintained that his departure did not mark the end of his political career, revealing plans to establish another political platform.

“My departure is not a farewell to public life, nor the end of my political journey. As I prepare to launch another platform, I carry the lessons, friendships and convictions of these eleven years into the next chapter with resolve and a clear sense of purpose,” Kioni said.