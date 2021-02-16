Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Joash Maangi Speaks after Arrest Drama in Kisii

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210216 092204
IMG 20210216 092204

(KDRTV) – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has refuted claims that he was planning to wreac havoc at former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae’s funeral.

Maangi was arrested at Kisii High School as he waited to receive Deputy President William Ruto who was attending the funeral.

He was taken to Kisii police station before being transferred to Oyugis in Homa Bay County.

Police later released him on Monday night, long after Nyachae had been buried, without preferring any charges.

Maangi, a vocal ally to the DP, has accused the state of using police to settle political scores.

Speaking after being released, he said claims that he planned to disrupt the burial, which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, were unfounded.

“Today (Monday) as I was waiting to receive HE Ruto at Kisii High School Grounds, I was arrested under the pretex that I had organised people to heckle during Mzee Nyachae’s funeral. Ofcourse this was not true,” Maangi said in a message shared on social media.

Monday was a day of high political drama as police also arrested South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and several Tanga Tanga politicians before and during the funeral.

KDRTV understands that at least two MCAs are in custody over claims they were plotting violence.

DP William Ruto allies have criticised the arrests, warning Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai that he shall be held responsible for his actions.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

FB IMG 1612348218422 FB IMG 1612348218422

Politics

MP Silvanus Osoro Arrested at Nyachae’s Burial

(KDRTV) – South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro has been arrested at Gusii stadium, reliable sources have informed KDRTV. Osoro was arrested at the burial...

22 hours ago
Somalia Presiednt Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo Left and Kenyas President Uhuru Kenyatta Somalia Presiednt Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo Left and Kenyas President Uhuru Kenyatta

News

Somalia Wins Against Kenya In International Court

Somalia succeeds in convincing the International Court of Justice that the maritime border case should not be postponed.

1 day ago
EuSqZieXAAo3FGL EuSqZieXAAo3FGL

Politics

The Sorry Story of Late Bonchari MP John Oroka Oyioo

(KDRTV) – Bonchari MP John Oyioka Oroo was confirmed dead by his family on Monday evening. The lawmaker had been admitted to Aga Khan...

2 hours ago
Joho Betrays Coast Regional Leaders In New Twist Joho Betrays Coast Regional Leaders In New Twist

News

Joho Betrays Coast Regional Leaders In New Twist

Governor Hassan joho has betrayed the coastal regional leaders on his new twist to be the region`s kingpin.

1 day ago