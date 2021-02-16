Joash Maangi Speaks after Arrest Drama in Kisii

(KDRTV) – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has refuted claims that he was planning to wreac havoc at former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae’s funeral.

Maangi was arrested at Kisii High School as he waited to receive Deputy President William Ruto who was attending the funeral.

He was taken to Kisii police station before being transferred to Oyugis in Homa Bay County.

Police later released him on Monday night, long after Nyachae had been buried, without preferring any charges.

Maangi, a vocal ally to the DP, has accused the state of using police to settle political scores.

Speaking after being released, he said claims that he planned to disrupt the burial, which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, were unfounded.

“Today (Monday) as I was waiting to receive HE Ruto at Kisii High School Grounds, I was arrested under the pretex that I had organised people to heckle during Mzee Nyachae’s funeral. Ofcourse this was not true,” Maangi said in a message shared on social media.

Monday was a day of high political drama as police also arrested South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and several Tanga Tanga politicians before and during the funeral.

KDRTV understands that at least two MCAs are in custody over claims they were plotting violence.

DP William Ruto allies have criticised the arrests, warning Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai that he shall be held responsible for his actions.