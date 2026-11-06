Jubilee Party Moves to Block UDA From Using “Mbele Pamoja” New Slogan

Jubilee Party has petitioned the Registrar of Political Parties seeking to stop the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from using the phrase ‘Mbele Pamoja’ in its newly announced political slogan, arguing that the expression is already registered as part of its official identity.

In a complaint dated November 5, 2026, and signed by Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta, Jubilee asked the regulator to intervene over UDA’s adoption of the phrase in its new slogan, ‘Usawa ni Sawa – Mbele Pamoja’.

The complaint followed UDA’s announcement on the same day that it was dropping its previous slogan, ‘Kazi ni Kazi’, in favour of the new phrase.

“Jubilee Party hereby formally lodges a complaint with your office concerning the adoption and intended use of its registered political slogan, ‘MBELE PAMOJA,’ by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), as part of the latter’s newly announced political slogan, ‘Usawa ni Sawa – Mbele Pamoja’,” the letter read.

Jubilee maintained that ‘Mbele Pamoja’ was officially registered as its political slogan and had been used consistently in its political messaging, public engagements and interactions with voters.

The party argued that adopting an identical slogan could undermine its established political identity and create confusion among supporters and members of the public over the political association of the two parties.

It cited the Political Parties Act, particularly Section 20(1)(d), which recognises a political party’s slogan as one of its registered particulars. The provision requires a fully registered party intending to change or amend its slogan to notify the Registrar.

Jubilee also referred to Section 34 of the Act, which outlines the Registrar’s responsibilities in maintaining the register of political parties and overseeing compliance with the law.

In its petition, the former ruling party asked the Registrar to verify and formally confirm the registration status of ‘Mbele Pamoja’ as its official slogan.

It further sought a cease-and-desist notice directing UDA to stop using, publishing or incorporating the phrase into its official slogan while the complaint is being considered.

Jubilee also wants the Registrar to take appropriate administrative and regulatory measures to safeguard the integrity of the political parties register and issue a written determination explaining the action taken and its legal basis.

UDA announced the slogan change through a notice issued by Secretary General Hassan Omar under Section 20(2) of the Political Parties Act, inviting party members to submit written representations on the new wording.

President William Ruto has also popularised ‘Mbele Pamoja’ during public engagements, including political rallies, as he shapes his political messaging ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The complaint now places the dispute before the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, which is responsible for maintaining the register and overseeing political parties’ compliance with the law.