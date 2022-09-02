Connect with us

Julie Soweto: How Jose Camargo Added Ruto’s Votes

By

Published

20220902 140109

Julie Soweto

Raila Odinga’s lawyer Julie Soweto has alleged that venezuelan international Jose Camargo interfered with the August 9 General elections that saw William Ruto announced as the Winner. 

In her submission on Friday September 2nd, Julie Soweto displayed a Form 34A which bore the name Jose Camargo which she stated was uploaded to the IEBC portal. 

The document belonged to the Gacharagu Primary School polling station in Murang’a County’s Muguru ward. She said that his name is sufficient proof that he was allegedly responsible for tampering with forms and changing votes posted to the IEBC website.

“At the top-hand left corner there, we have the name of one the Venezuelans Jose Camargo. This is the person who decided the President-elect of the country,” she stated.

Soweto also claimed that Azimio La Umoja had earlier highlighted their worries regarding Camargo and IEBC assured them that they could not infiltrate the system.

“We didn’t make this up! We were told that we forged these forms, but this is how, My Lord, the staging was happening. This is on August 9 when we were told they  did not have access to the system,” She lamented.

The Directorate and Criminal Investigation (DCI) had earlier accused three Venezuelan nationals, Salvador Javier Suarez, Jose Castellano and Joel Garcia, of accessing the IEBC systems.

The three were on the spot in July after they were arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“It was established that the confiscated exhibits had substantial information held in the IEBC systems are in full control of foreign employees of M/S Smartmatic International Holdings B.V. and Seamless Limited who have been contracted by IEBC,” DCI stated. 

IEBC lawyers led by former Attorney General Githu Muigai, had on Thursday September 1 refuted claims that Venezuelans had access to the platform.

In this article:
