Politics

Junet Mohamed Links Koimburi ‘Abduction’ to Gachagua: “Same Script, Old Tricks”

By

Published

Rigathi Gachagua George Koimburi
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The controversy surrounding the alleged abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi has taken a dramatic and politically charged deform, with Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed alleging that the incident was staged, and pointing the finger directly at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Hon Junet Mohamed

 

“It is the same script,” Junet said during a passionate address, accusing Gachagua of masterminding the saga to manipulate public opinion and stir political sympathy. Junet dismissed the alleged abduction as recycled political theatre, saying, “These kinds of tactics are old ways of doing politics.”

Koimburi had claimed he was abducted on May 25 after attending church, only to be found the following day at Jacaranda Coffee Plantation in Kiambu. The National Police Service, however, promptly debunked the abduction narrative, stating that Koimburi was evading arrest over an ongoing land fraud investigation. According to police, the MP staged his disappearance, escaped with his private security, and switched off his phone to avoid being apprehended.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa revealed that Koimburi contacted him days before the incident via the Signal app, expressing fear of imminent arrest and seeking advice on how to lay low. Barasa later described the supposed abduction as a badly acted political drama.

Junet went further, suggesting that Gachagua should seek political mentorship from veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, rather than resort to underhanded tactics. “If you want to know how to do opposition politics, go and see Baba,” he said.

This unfolding drama raises deeper questions about Kenya’s political climate, where narratives of abduction, intimidation, and victimhood are being wielded as political tools. The Kenya Human Rights Commission has reported an uptick in politically linked disappearances and staged incidents, further complicating the credibility of such claims.

As investigations into the Koimburi case continue, the spotlight remains fixed on the intersection of law enforcement, political theatrics, and public manipulation, a story where the lines between reality and drama grow increasingly blurred.

